Eli Alexander Wright Aliquippa Eli Alexander Wright, 3, of Aliquippa, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Heritage Valley Sewickley. Born June 9, 2016, in Beaver, he was a son of Joseph Wright Jr. and Amanda Phillippi. He will be remembered by those who loved him as always smiling, being loving and caring. He was outgoing and would talk to anybody. He also had a love for dinosaurs, even at times believing he was a dinosaur. Along with his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Lance "LJ" Dangelo, Jayce Phillippi and Ashton Wright; sister, Savannah "Sissy" Wright; maternal grandparents, Tim and Susan Phillippi and paternal grandparents, Joseph and Yuchong Wright Sr. He was preceded in death by his sister, Piper Wright. Private family service was held at J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com. Private interment was held at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.