Marie Pszenny Psinka Fassbach Formerly of Ambridge Marie Pszenny Psinka Fassbach, 95, of Milton, Fla., passed away on March 21, 2020. She was formerly from Ambridge, Pa. (where she was born), Lehigh Acres and Fort Myers, Fla. Marie, a World War II Veteran, served in the United States Navy as a Hospital Apprentice First Class at USN Hospitals Bethesda and Philadelphia. She spent the remainder of her career as a Registered Nurse at various hospitals in Pennsylvania and Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Marianne Kus Pszenny; brothers, John (Cecelia), Frank (Helen) and Stanley J. (Pat) Pszenny; sister, Stella (Jack) Mish Stoehr; son, Dennis Psinka and husbands, Andrew Psinka and Grant Fassbach. She is survived by her family, nephews, Pete Penny, Andrew and Michael Pszenny; niece, Bonnie Woodard; great nephews, Frank Mish and John Penny; great nieces, Mary Forte, Amanda Pszenny, and Emma Woodard; great great nephew, Devin Mish; great great nieces, Renee and Nichole Forte and Sara and Hannah Penny; great great great nephews, Ethan and Brady Cawthon and Nikao and Dante Lee and special niece, Cheryl (John) Fortney. A memorial service will be held in the Ambridge, Pa. area for family and friends at a later date. TRAHAN FUNERAL HOME, MILTON, FL. are making the final arrangements.