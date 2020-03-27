Charles J. Williams Aliquippa Charles J. Williams, 76, a longtime resident of Aliquippa, passed away on March 20, 2020. Charles was born January 31, 1944, in Camden, South Carolina to the late Laura Williams. Charlie was known as a hard worker in the Aliquippa Community. He was very dedicated to community activism and was the former president of the NAACP Aliquippa Chapter. He was a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church of Beaver Falls, where he served as a longtime deacon. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by wife, Vivian A. Williams and son, Tyrone Johnson. He is survived by his children, Charles D. Williams, Anthony Williams, Chantelle McCoy, Katherine L. Person, Michael S. Williams and Kwame R. Williams; a host of brothers, sister, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. There will be a private viewing for the family only. Services entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.