Joyce Ann Woolsey Beaver Joyce Ann Woolsey, 77, of Beaver, formerly of Raccoon Twp., passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born January 15, 1943, in Hookstown, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Bernadine (Ross) Drake. Mrs. Woolsey retired as a Bakery Manager from Kuhn's (formerly Shop-n-Save) in Hopewell Twp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald L. Reed in 1967, and her second husband, Russ Woolsey in 1998. Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Tami Reed, and Brian and Rachel Woolsey; a daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Matt Langton; her grandchildren, Erika (Andrew) Bromley, Ronnie (Mikala) Reed, Caitlin, Shane and Ian Langton, and Ben and Nathan Woolsey; her great grandchildren, Clark, Felicity, and Neil Bromley; two brothers, Ken and Elaine Drake and Ron Drake and Deb Eichenberg; a sister, Rita Brown and many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been provided by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA 15001, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.