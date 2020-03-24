Leroy F. Vogler Patterson Township Leroy F. Vogler, 86, of Patterson Township, fell asleep in the arms of our Lord and Savior on March 21, 2020, in the Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehab in South Beaver Township. Leroy was born September 12, 1933, in Beaver Falls to Charles C. and Vesta (Miller) Vogler. He was a Veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War. After 35 years of service, he retired from Babcock and Wilcox, Maintenance Dept. After retirement he did maintenance for the former Empie Company, Rochester and Twin Trailer Sales, Baden. Leroy worked security at the Beaver Valley Mall, Anchor Hocking, Gateway Rehab, Beaver County Community College and the Pittsburgh Airport. Leroy was a kind and selfless man dedicating 2000 hours of volunteer work at Brighton Wellness and Rehabilitation. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene "Mardy" Vogler in 2019; their daughter, Kathy R. (Vogler) Madigan in 2000; a brother, Ron Vogler; four sisters, Ellen Teets, Minnie Riddle, Nancy Vogler and Mary Vogler. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Teri Vogler, Ponotoc, Miss.; four grandchildren, Kelly Smith and her husband, Justin, West Mayfield, Jason Vogler, Plum Borough, Pa., Robert Vogler Rochester, Pa. and Kristin Bissett and her husband, Brett, Hermitage, Pa.; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Alice Vogler, and an aunt, Dolores McDanel. Due to CDC recommendations, the family held a private visitation in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls. Interment followed in the Beaver Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a future date when the current restrictions are lifted. At Leroy's request, memorial contributions can be made to Brush Run United Methodist Church, 1216 Blackhawk Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.