Clair A. Ramsey Aliquippa Clair A. Ramsey, 99, of Aliquippa, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born July 10, 1920, in Saxton, Pa., a son of the late David and Zeffa (Weaver) Ramsey, he attended Christ Alliance Church of Hopewell Twp. Mr. Ramsey retired after 34 years of service as a welder from J&L Steel (LTV Steel), Aliquippa Works. His past time was playing the organ at home and at the Senior Center at the Beaver Valley Mall. He especially loved gospel music. Clair was an excellent wood cabinet maker and loved working in his shop. Surviving are his beloved wife of 77 years, Alice (Morningstar) Ramsey; a daughter and son-in-law, Diana "De" and Jim Woods, of Hopewell Twp.; a son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Shirley Ramsey, of Fort Worth, Texas; five grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; two sisters and his grandson, Tod Woods. Honoring Clair's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements have been provided by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.