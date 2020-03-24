Betty Jane (Srmack) Richard Beaver Falls Betty Jane (Srmack) Richard, age 89, formerly of Beaver Falls, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at McMurray Hills Manor in McMurray, Pa. Betty was born in New Brighton, Pa., on November 11, 1930, to the late Theresa (Baltorinich) and Nicholas Srmack. A 1948 graduate of Mt. Gallitzin Academy, Betty was also an alumnae of the Registered Nursing Program of the former Providence Hospital in Beaver Falls, Class of 1951. Betty worked at various hospitals around the country, including a stint as a traveling nurse for the Santa Fe Railroad. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Alan L. Richard in 1999; her son, Lt. Col. William E. (Joy) Richard in 2011, and her five brothers and six sisters, Joseph Srmack, Rose Kofalt, Mildred Kofalt, Amelia Pulpan, Ann Felton, Catherine St. John, William Srmack, Frank Srmack, Nicholas Srmack, Jerry Srmack and Joanne Sweeny. Betty is survived by her children and their spouses, David (Cheryl) Richard, Bob (Kathleen) Richard, Mary Ellen (Paul) McHugh and Joy Richard. Betty is also survived by her cherished sister, Patricia (Penny) O'Neill. Betty's greatest joys were spending time with her beloved grandchildren, Shannon (Matt) Johnson, Steven Brosek, John Richard, Bridget Richard, Elizabeth Richard and Margaret Richard. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt BJ. There will be no visitation. Betty was cremated under the direction of PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE.