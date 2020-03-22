Mary E. McKim Formerly of Big Beaver Mary E. Urista - McKim, 90, of New Brighton, formerly of Big Beaver, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born February 15, 1930, in Homewood, she was the eldest daughter of the late William W. and Verna F. Jarrett McKim. Mary graduated from Beaver Falls High School. She married Daniel Urista and raised four children, Joyce Urista - Bates, Tim, John, and Irene Davis - Urista. She was a homemaker, wonderful cook, and a great card player. She loved her sweets, reading, and watching the news. She enjoyed watching funny TV shows, attending family events when well enough, and going to Word Alive Church for a time. She would request riding around to look at the Christmas displays, and enjoyed the festive atmosphere throughout her home. She fought the good fight of faith through her valleys and mountains of life, being at home now in a place God has prepared for her. No more pain, no more suffering. "The good news of Christ!" In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy D. Urista in 2017, and her former husband, Daniel Urista in 2002. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Joyce Ann and Larry Bates, Beaver Falls, and Irene Davis - Urista, New Brighton; a son, John Urista, North Carolina; four grandchildren and their spouses, Eric and Jordan Bates, Allison and Lane Justice, Danielle Urista, and Justin and Danielle Davis; six and one half great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Joann Zurga and Janet Detka. Due to the current pandemic emergency, the family will have a limited visitation in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon. Pastor David Howells will be officiating. Private burial in Rocky Springs Cemetery, Big Beaver. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beaver County Association for the Blind, 616 Fourth St., Beaver Falls, PA 15010.