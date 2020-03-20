Eugene R. See Beaver Falls Eugene R. See, 91, of Beaver Falls, died March 16, 2020, in Rochester Manor. Born May 24, 1928, in New Brighton, he was the son of the late Alfred and Eleanor Childers See. He graduated from Beaver Falls High School and was a U.S. Army veteran. In his spare time you would often find him at the thrift store or yard sales in search of rare items or collectibles. He was an avid fan of the Pirates and Steelers; he'd spend Steeler Sundays down at the West Mayfield Vets where he was a lifetime member. He retired from B & W East Works, Tubular Division in 1984. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Gregory Knowlton; brothers, Irvin and Ralph See; sister, Katherine Brognano; sister-in-law, Jeannie See. He is survived by his children, Gene (Pamela) See, Jr., Ralph Knowlton III, Shawn (Melissa) Russell, Terry (Steve) Hetch, and Michelle Russell; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Knowlton; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. in the SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Seventh Ave., BEAVER FALLS. Pastor Mark Ongley will officiate.