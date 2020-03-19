Michael James Hudock, Sr. Brighton Township Michael James Hudock, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, went to be with God in Heaven after a long illness. He leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, Luba; his two children, daughter, Amanda (husband Jeff) Repas and son, Michael James Hudock, Jr.; three beautiful grandchildren, Jocelyn and Brianna Repas and Nicholas Cacchione and a brother, Charles (wife, Marina) Swartz. He now joins his parents, James and Charlena Hudock in Heaven. The family will hold a private service at the TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third Street, Beaver. The family suggests contributions in Michael's memory may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).