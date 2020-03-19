Edna R. (Bonnell) Mushinski Hopewell Township Edna R. (Bonnell) Mushinski, 99, of Hopewell Twp., formerly of Center Twp., passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her home, two days shy of her 100th birthday. Born March 19, 1920, in Clarksburg, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Asa and Nellie (Windon) Bonnell and was raised in Beaver Falls. Mrs. Mushinski was a faithful member of House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Aliquippa for 55 years, where she participated in Truth Circle, Senior Citizens Class, served as a former Sunday school teacher, Circle Leader, and Co-chair of the Funeral Committee. She retired as a Unit Clerk from Heritage Valley Beaver following 16 years of service, where she was well respected for her pride and professionalism while performing her duties and showing much compassion for the patients. She was a member of Rochester Hospital Retiree Group, Medical Center Retirees, Sheffield Seniors, Methodist Senior, and Civic Club of Van Buren Homes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Mushinski in 1986; and three sisters, Marg Lewis, Frances DeRosier and Mary "Betty" Kading. Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Patty and Greg Yarnall; a son, Gerald Mushinski; a grandson, Sean Yarnall; a half-brother, Ed Delfi; and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID19, all services will be private. Mrs. Mushinski will be laid to rest next to her husband at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester. Her memorial service and 100th birthday celebration will take place at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, Aliquippa, at a later date. Arrangements have been provided by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 2100 Irwin Street, Aliquippa, PA 15001.