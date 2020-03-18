Rev. Dewayne B. Sallade Beaver Falls Rev. Dewayne B. Sallade, 78, of Beaver Falls, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 15, 2020, eight days before his 79th birthday. Born March 24, 1941, in New Brighton, he was the son of the late Byron and Laverna Bartlette Sallade. He shared pastoral duties at the Trinity Full Gospel Church in North Sewickley Township with Minister Arthur "Skip" Coleman. He was a U.S. Army Veteran; had been an automobile mechanic for 40 years; owned his own construction business and had a convenience store in Morado called "The Neighborhood Store". He had been an amateur ham radio operator; enjoyed riding his motorcycle; liked to hunt and loved working with his hands. He once built a mobile tiny house in his garage. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Byron Sallade, Jr. and two sisters, Vinetta Allen and Ruby Smith. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Leona Mitchell Sallade; daughter and son-in-law, Rev. Robin and Bruce Olczak, Beaver Falls; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and William Holcomb, West Pittsburg; five grandchildren and spouses, Misty and Dillon Campbell, Ember Blinn, Farrah and Sean Gima, Jordan and Noelle Haswell, Brittany and Keegan Grimes; five great-grandsons, Tristan Blinn, Brody Haswell, Gabriel Harrigan, Bentley Haswell, Braylen Grimes and soon Lydia Grimes, his first female great-grandchild; a sister, Virginia Anderson and a brother, Ronald Sallade. He is also survived by many friends and his church family. As per his wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support, especially Minister Arthur "Skip" Coleman and the congregation of Trinity Full Gospel Church, Liberty Dialysis and Heritage Valley Beaver. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Full Gospel Church, 327 Harpers Ferry Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 or to American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852-9813. The HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, are in charge of arrangements.