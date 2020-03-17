Mary Ellen Christine DeMatteis Hopewell Township Jesus is the voice of my silence; our dearest mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Mary Ellen Christine DeMatteis, a devout Christian, was taken to heaven by Jesus Christ on March 14, 2020. Jesus is the voice of my silence Born on September 10, 1934, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth and George Swartz. Mom was three months old when she became deaf. Although Mom lived in a "silent world," Mom never let her loss of hearing prevent her from doing anything! She attended the Pittsburgh School for the Deaf while she was in high school. Mom was a very kind, caring, loving, good, sweet, generous, unselfish, compassionate, and understanding woman who believed in treating others with dignity and respect. Mom was a graduate of Aliquippa High School. Mom was a member of Saint Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church. Although Mom had a very hard life, no one would ever know it because she always had a smile on her face and kept up a positive attitude. In addition to her parents, Mom was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-eight and a half years, Antonio DeMatteis, who died on August 9, 2013; her three sisters, Betty Petrella, Dorothy Garrison and Shirley Schaublin; and one brother, George Swartz, Jr. Mom is survived by her three children, Therese DeMatteis, who resided with Mom, Ted (Kim) DeMatteis, and Celeste (Mark) Chimile; four grandchildren, Ryan Chimile, Angela (Dominic) Guray, Desiree (Brandon) Mae and Sean DeMatteis; and five great-grandchildren, Chloe Chimile, Dylan Depkon, Braden and Abigail Mae, and Charlotte Olivia Gary. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Due to the COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church on Thursday. Private interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.