Ann Dacko Economy Borough Ann Dacko, 97 of Economy Borough, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, in her residence. She was born July 25, 1922, in Ambridge, a daughter of the late Emilio "Emil" and Josephine Scianna Bruno. She was a 1940 graduate of Ambridge High School. After high school she attended business school in Pittsburgh. She worked as a civilian for the U.S. Navy; a bookkeeper for Gershins Record Store and then for Katchers Furniture Store in Ambridge. Surviving are her daughter, Karen Dacko of Baden, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband, William Dacko whom she married in 1947; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Jessie and Anthony Picone, Sara and Frank Wallace and Jospehine and Kenneth Bender Sr., and a brother and sister-in-law, Vincent and Sylvia Bruno. Friends will be received on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Private interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.