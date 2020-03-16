Charles F. (Chuck) Mendenhal Chippewa Township Charles F. (Chuck) Mendenhall, a resident most of his life of Chippewa Twp. and Beaver Falls, Pa., residing now in Lakeland, Fla., passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born May 11, 1944, in New Brighton, Pa., he was the son of the late John L. and Amelia M. (Bell) Mendenhall. He worked as a car salesman at Hoffmeier Auto Sales, Ellwood City and as a furnace operator at the Babcock & Wilcox Co. at Koppel and Wallace Run. He was a member of Christ Divine Teacher Church in Chippewa; V.S.P.'s; Usher's Club; NCHA and past president of the No Sew Hoboes Camping Club. He was a volunteer fireman for Beaver Falls, Chippewa and White Twp. and past H.O.A. Board Member in Lakeland, Fla. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eileen S. (Bratmeyer) Mendenhall; two daughters and son-in-laws, Carol and Luis Ramirez, Land O'Lakes Fla. and Kimberly and Robin Crocker, Carrollton, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Nicole Mendenhall, San Antonio, Texas; seven grandchildren, Michael (Jenn) States, Virginia Beach, Va.; Macey Holsinger, Land O' Lakes, Fla.; Rebecca Lucksted, Carrollton, Texas; Jared Lucksted, AFB, Ariz.; Charlie (Natalie) Mendenhall, Fair Oaks, Calif.; and Bailey (Taylor) Murphree, San Antonio, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Alex and Lily States, Emma Mendenhall and Chelsea Murphree; three brothers, John (Carol Gordon) Mendenhall, Beaver Falls, Pa.; Gene (Trudy) Mendenhall, New Brighton, Pa.; and Tim (Andrea) Mendenhall, Beaver Falls, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bertha Sherbine. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at CAMPBELL'S BEAVER FALLS FUNERAL HOME, 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. A Mass will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Monica's Church, 116 Thorndale Drive, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Grandview Cemetery, Beaver Falls. Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneral homes.com.