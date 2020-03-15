Jessie (Dye) White Edison Coraopolis Jessie (Dye) White Edison was born July 17, 1923, in Parkers Chapel, Portland, Tennessee, to James and Jennie (Buntin) Dye. In 1942, Jessie moved to Pennsylvania where she met and married Chester Isaac White of Coraopolis. Their love produced two daughters, Janet Esther White Franklin and Carol Louise White Mohamed. They enjoyed life together until Chester's death in 1980. In 1983, she was courted by widower Deacon Denver Edison and they wed that year. She loved GOD and believed in the power of prayer; joined Mt. Olive Baptist Church and became active in choir and missions. Later she became a deaconess and church mother. Jessie's spirit of volunteerism and social justice extended beyond church. She actively supported local school and community initiatives, including the Altrusa Club; Sewickley Community Center; Toilers of Pittsburgh and Moon AARP. Jessie served for several years on the Advisory Board of Pittsburgh's Penn State Extension Office and on the Client's Council of Pittsburgh's Neighborhood Legal Services Association. In 1958 she attended nursing school, secured her license and served former Sewickley Valley Hospital as a nurse, EEG and EKG tech until retirement in 1988. After retirement Jessie enjoyed church work and socializing with friends. Jessie was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; daughter, Janet; sisters, Madie Alexander, Fannie Coleman and Hattie White and brothers, William Carroll Dye, Matthew Dye and James Ewing. She is survived by her sister, Clara Coleman of Duquesne; her 'adopted' sister, Emily Kearse of Moon Township; her biological daughter, Carol of Pittsburgh; several 'adopted' daughters and sons; several godchildren; one grand goddaughter, Randi D. Ford; many 'adopted' grandchildren and a bounty of cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. only at COPELAND FUNERAL HOME, 867 5th Avenue, Coraopolis, PA. (copelandfuneralhomes.com). On Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Mount Olive Baptist Church there will be a viewing from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m. As an alternative to flowers, donations can be made in Jessie's name, payable to Lott Carey WISE and mailed to Lott Carey Global Christian Missions, 8201 Corporate Drive Suite 1245, Landover, MD 20785-2230. (lottcarey.org)