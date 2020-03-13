Catherine L. Facciolo Ambridge Catherine L. Facciolo, 71, of Ambridge, passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John and Betty Jean Scott. She is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Joseph Facciolo; her daughter, Cynthia Petno and granddaughter, Carly Jean Helbling. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549), where a service will be held at the funeral home at 7 p.m.