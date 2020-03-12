Doris (Greaves) Rexroad New Brighton Doris (Greaves) Rexroad, 91, of New Brighton, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born April 24, 1928 a lifelong resident of New Brighton, the biological daughter of the late Mary Greaves and the adopted daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor Greaves. Doris graduated from NBHS in 1946 and served on the reunion committee for many years. A lifelong member of the New Brighton United Methodist Church, she was a member of the United Methodist Women, Women Society, Bible Study Ladies, and chaired and helped with dinners. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Doris was employed at the Medical Center for thirty years. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, and casinos. Doris spent many years vacationing at Myrtle Beach with her loving husband Bill (Rex). She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Bill; son, Bill Jr. (Maria), Rochester; daughter, Deborah (Dan), Beaver Falls; granddaughters, Megan (Jeremy) Zremsek, Pittsburgh, and Brittany (Mark) Kenny, North Carolina; two nieces precious to Doris, Jody Dyer, Richmond, Texas and Carol Gigliotti, New Brighton. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean and Charlotte; two brothers, Theodore and Chuck; and her beautiful granddaughter, Jessica Elaine whom God called home at 3 1/2 months. Friends will be received on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. in HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St., as well as 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Private interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice,134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023.