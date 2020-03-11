Earskin Priest Jr. Rochester Affectionately known as Leo, Earskin Priest Jr., 95, on Friday March 6, 2020, descended from his earthly home into his Spiritual transition at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls, Pa. He was born September 4, 1924, in Moulton, Alabama, the son of the late Earskin Priest Sr. and Mahalie Priest. In addition to his parents. Leo was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Tucker. He attended school in Aliquippa, prior to enlisting into the U.S. Army. His church home was Triedstone Church, where he served as a former Trustee. Leo was by trade a painter and a plasterer. He was employed at Friendship Ridge prior to years of service at Homestead Works. Leo was married to Margaret Priest and to that union had three daughters, Arlene, Cheryle Jean and Sandra Adora. He also had a special grandson, Maurice Priest. In 1996 Earskin and Eugenia Reddick-Waldron were joined in matrimony and extended the family with two stepsons, M. Donald and Timothy Waldron, both presently residing in Arizona. Leo also leaves a loving niece, Linda Tucker-Olden and a special cousin, Anna Faye Gossett, along with many other close relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank the Providence Care Center Third Floor Care Givers and the Grane Hospice Care Team for the services they provided. A special thank you to Hospice Chaplin, Steve who brought prayers, joy, a listening ear and understanding to both Leo and Eugenia, as Leo shared his last days on our Earthly journey together. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at Triedstone Baptist Church, Aliquippa, Pa PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director, entrusted with arrangements.