Jean E. Chehovits Economy Jean E. Chehovits, 86, of Economy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 3, 1933, in Coraopolis, to the late Charles and Adela Cook, then grew up in Sewickley graduating from Sewickley High School. She worked at Sewickley Savings for many years then married George Chehovits from Economy and started raising their family. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church Economy where she was a very active member singing in the choir every week while raising her children. Next to her family and church commitments, her passions in life included traveling to Phoenix, Denver and Missouri over the years visiting her family, playing bingo, baking, cooking and feeding her birds and squirrels from her back porch. Jean had a very devoted prayer life and included her family and friends in prayer every day. Preceding her in death in addition to her parents, was a sister, June Cook. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, George "Jim" Chehovits; three children, James (Maureen) Chehovits of Phoenix, Ariz., Janis McBurney (Rich Allen) of Denver, Colo. and Jeff Chehovits of Sewickley; seven grandchildren, Amy (Gabe) Fernandez, Katy Chehovits, Stacy (Gus) Leal-Isla, Ricky McBurney, Ryan McBurney, Alyssa Chehovits and Nathan Chehovits; two great grandchildren, Araceli Leal-Isla and Silas Fernandez and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Wednesday March 11, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 2147 Ridge Road Ext., Economy Borough with her pastor the Rev. Jill McGregor officiating. Interment will follow in Good Samaritan Cemetery in Fair Oaks.