Betty Short Hopewell Township Betty Short, 91, formerly of Hopewell Twp., passed away March 5, 2020. She was born February 25, 1929, in Coraopolis and was the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Hazel M. Schwarz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Pfaff. Betty is survived by two sons, Jack (Kathy) Short and Jerry (Kelly) Short; a daughter, Patti Komack; many loving grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. Betty's request was to have all services private. Arrangements were with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.