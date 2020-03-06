Paul E. Brimmeier Sr. Brighton Township Paul E. Brimmeier, Sr., 75, a lifelong resident of Beaver and Brighton Township, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in his home. He was born July 12, 1944, in Rochester, and was the son of the late Paul H. and Dorothy C. Colvin Brimmeier. Paul had been a truck driver and had attended Beaver Area Schools after which he joined the U.S. Army. After serving his country, he went on to many trades. (As they say a jack of all trades but master of none.) Paul had a very inventive mind, always coming up with ideas to make things easier in life. He was also an avid photographer and loved taking pictures of his hometown of Beaver. Surviving him are his wife, Ruth D. Sallade Brimmeier; sons, Stephen M. (Rita) Brimmeier and Scott A. (Jamie) Brimmeier, both of Brighton Township; grandchildren, Dane and Carley; brother, David Brimmeier, California; sister, Carolyn Hartsock, North Hills, Pittsburgh; and his favorite niece, they all know who they are and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was sadly preceded in death by a son, Paul E., Jr. in 1984 Friends will be received Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. in the TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver. The Reverend Robbie Manypenny of the First Christian Church of Beaver will officiate. Interment will be in Beaver Cemetery. The family suggests contributions may be made, if desired, to the First Christian Church, Iroquois Place and Otter, Beaver, PA 15009. The Vietnam Veterans of America will conduct Full Military Honors. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net.