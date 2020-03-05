Werner Agner Center Township Werner Agner, 93, of Center Township, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Beaver Valley Yacht Club, 219 Front Street, New Brighton, followed by a luncheon until 6 p.m. for all of his relatives, friends and club members. Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000). To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral home.com.