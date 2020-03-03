Ted C. Ford Ellwood City Ted C. Ford, 89, of Ellwood City, Pa., passed away peacefully at Northview Estates in Ellwood City. He was the son of the late Raymond and Ina Dunham Ford and was born on February 7, 1931, in Ellwood City, Pa. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Hazel Beltz Ford of Ellwood City; son, Ronald Ford of North Beaver Twp., Pa.; sister, Janine Nichol and her husband John of Colorado; stepchildren, Brenda Peffer and her husband Vic of Zelienople, Pa., Sharon Swortwood of Ellwood City, and Pamela MacMurdo and her husband Duke of Zelienople, Pa.; four step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren. He was married to Hazel Beltz Ford and attended Christ Presbyterian Church, in Ellwood City. Ted was a U.S. Army Veteran serving proudly from 1949-1953 during the Korean War and spent 17 months in Korea. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 5 Bronze Campaign Stars. He was retired from Ellwood City Forge with 32 years of service. He was also an avid golfer, with a 7-handicap and was proud to have 3 hole in ones. Ted was also an avid hunter. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma Jean Meiter Ford; one brother, William Ford; and a sister, Carol Rozanski. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. with full Military Honors, to be rendered by the Veteran's Honor Guard, at 6 p.m. at the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue. A Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m. at the Turner's with the Reverend Todd Custer officiating. Inurnment will be in Wurtemburg Cemetery in Wayne Twp., Pa., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to St. Jude, at stjude.org or the chairity of your choice, in Ted's name. You may read the obituary, sign his guestbook, or send condolences at: www.turnerfh.com