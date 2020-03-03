John Allen Kelly New Brighton John Allen Kelly, age 66, New Brighton, passed away on the evening of February 27, 2020. John was born in New Brighton on October 9, 1953, to Walter E. Kelly and the late Louise Hartsuff. He is survived by his wife, Lorna Kelly and four daughters, Ruby Kelly (Bryce) Lemon, Leah, Anna, and Erin Kelly. He is also survived by his father, Walter E. Kelly; his step mother, Annie Kelly; his brothers, Tim Kelly and Troy Martin; his sisters, Terri (Sam) Proya and Dawna Jo (Sam) Ramaglia and numerous nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death in death by his mother, Louise Hartsuff; his sisters, Valerie Kelly and Lynn Kelly Kirkpatrick; his brother, Patrick Kelly and his nephew Josh Kirkpatrick. The pride and love he had for his girls was immeasurable and was sometimes a little too boastful. He loved fishing in Tampa with his dad and childhood friend, Freddy. In Pennsylvania, he and his friend, George spent many hours at Hereford Manor swapping fishing stories while fishing for bass. Between his time spent serving in the Navy and traveling to paint motion picture sets, John had many wonderful stories to share. His bar, The Blue Marble, was a place he loved and a place where he displayed items he collected through the years. Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where a service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Sourwine will officiate. Private interment will take place in the Cemetery of the Alleghenies. John's family would like to thank Dr. Ashfaq for his kindness and consideration throughout the course of his care.