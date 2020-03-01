Michael L. Lesefky, Jr. New Brighton Michael L. Lesefky, Jr., 71, of New Brighton, formerly of Vanport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the son of the late Michael Sr. and Mildred Francis Lesefky. He was a graduate of Beaver High School and attended Salem Bible College with a Bachelor's Degree in Theology. He was Methodist by faith. He retired from AK Nahas where he had worked since 1967 and continued to work for them post retirement. He had a number of businesses throughout his life and enjoyed going to flea markets and sell and buys. His biggest love was all of his animals, especially his dogs, cats, chickens and ducks. He is survived by his former lovely wife, Lynne Seybok-Lesefky; his best friend, Stephen Cooper, Jr. and his true friend and guardian, Donald (Christine) Waldorf and family, who cared for him during his time of need. Special thanks to the Nahas family for always helping through the good and bad times throughout the years of his life. "Don't worry, I am in good hands-God's hands. See you on the other side." Per his request, burial will be private. Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000). To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.