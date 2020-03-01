James Eric Klinesmith Ohioville James Eric Klinesmith, 26, of Ohioville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 26, 2020. Born June 7, 1993, he was a son of Jeffrey David Sr. and Glenda Glenn Klinesmith of Industry. Jim had worked as a machinist with the railroad and loved being a father. Surviving besides his parents, Jeff and Glenda, are his wife, Marissa Morgan Duzan Klinesmith; two cherished daughters, Jolene Ivy and Hazel Grace Klinesmith; a brother, Jeffrey David Klinesmith, Jr.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Private services are being conducted by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.