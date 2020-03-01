Beatrice Alene (Roll) Cooper Beaver Beatrice Alene (Roll) Cooper, 90, of Beaver, went to be with her Lord on February 27, 2020. Born February 16, 1930, in Beaver, she was the daughter of the late Albert C. Roll and Beatrice G. Dunbar Roll. She attended the Lincoln Grade School until the family moved to Westview, Beaver, where she then attended the Armstrong School, a one room school with 8 grades. She married Richard G. Cooper on June 16, 1950. Bea was a faithful member of the Park Presbyterian Church, where she enjoyed teaching Primary Sunday School, the Ladies G.R.O.W Class and also was a deacon. She was a member of Woodlawn Chapter # 164 of the Order of the Eastern Star. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard G. Cooper and all of her siblings. She is survived by her children, Terry and his wife, Janet, of Coshocton, Ohio and Cathy and her husband, Jim, of Asheville, N.C.; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren and several wonderful nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 12 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A funeral service will be conducted Monday, March 2, 2020, at Park Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. Interment, will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. Memorial donations in Bea's name may be made to the Park Presbyterian Church, Beaver, 275 Commerce St, Beaver, PA 15009.