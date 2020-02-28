Marsha A. Malesky Bridgewater Marsha A. Malesky, 62, of Bridgewater, died Monday, February 24, 2020, in her home. She was born February 1, 1958, in Washington, Pa. a daughter of the late Frank and Helen Nakoneczny Malesky. Marsha was employed with the Beaver County Children and Youth Services. She enjoyed going with the Beaver County Travel Group, going to the theater, baking and cooking. Surviving are her sister, Mary Jane Patnesky of Canonsburg and brother, Anthony "Ted" (Donna) Malesky of Oakdale and a nephew, Philip Patnesky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Malesky. Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus R. C. Church, 219 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.