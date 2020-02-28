Eugene Hrycyk Economy Eugene Hrycyk, 93, of Economy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice House, Marshall Twp. He was born December 31, 1926, in Ambridge, Pa., to the late Theodore and Eva (Fritz) Hrycyk. Eugene was a retired industrial engineer for Armco Steel Corporation and a long time member of SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ambridge. He had a passion for building and construction and along with his wife Stella built four homes together. There was nothing he couldn't fix or remodel. He was an avid bowler, golfer, gardener, and musician and played in the West Hills Symphony and the Frank Lamb Band. Eugene proudly served his country as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Stella (Puchar) Hrycyk; a son, Eugene (Cindi) Hrycyk, Jr. of Harmony Twp.; a daughter, Lorraine (Jeffrey) Blood of Cranberry Twp.; grandchildren, Brandon (Jill) Hrycyk of Portland, Oregon, Ashley (Jarod) Grodnitsky of Reisterstown, Md., Jeffrey (Courtney) Blood of Gibsonia, Lauren Blood, VMD of Cranberry Twp., and Connor Blood of Lawrenceville; four great-grandchildren, Owen and Everett Grodnitsky and Alyse and Penelope Blood; sister, Marie Tyma of Coraopolis; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends will be received on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a church service at 10 a.m. in SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church with his pastor Father Michael Polosky officiating. A Parastas service will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment with full military honors provided by the Beaver County Special Unit and the U.S. Navy will follow at 11:15 a.m. in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.