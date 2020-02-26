Peter J. Haber Hopewell Township Peter J. Haber, 67, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in his home. Born December 19, 1952, in Rochester, he was the son of the late Peter and Jean (Yager) Haber. Pete retired as an industrial electrician from the I.B.E.W., and was a member of St. George Byzantine Catholic Church in Aliquippa, I.B.E.W., and was a life member of the Beaver Valley Yacht Club. Pete loved to travel, fish and camp along the Allegheny River. He was an avid student of history, especially the history of Western Pa., the Civil War and World War II. Some would say he could be cranky, ornery, and the most sarcastic person on the planet. But behind that rough exterior was a kind, warm and loving person. He loved to laugh, drink Iron City, watch the Steelers, and listen to Classic Rock. Spending time with his great niece, Alexandra, during his summer vacations on the Carolina Coast are special memories his family will cherish. All who loved and knew him will miss the laughs and the arguments around the kitchen table. Nikolai will miss his treats and talking back to you while you called him "Dog". Pete, you will never be forgotten and will always be missed! Surviving are his sister, Sandra Trevino; two nieces, Amy Trevino Sheppeck and her husband, Justin Sheppeck and Heather Brower and her husband, Keith Brower; a great niece, Alexandra and many devoted friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-inlaw, Ron Trevino. His last request was for his friends to get together for a great time on his dime. Join us in this celebration at St. George Byzantine Church, 1000 Clinton St. Aliquippa PA on March 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. Arrangements have been provided by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.