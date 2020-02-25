Sarah J. (Parise) DiVito Coraopolis Sarah J. (Parise) DiVito passed on Monday, February 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Beaver. She was 90. Sarah lived life to the fullest, enjoying and doting on her family, spoiling them with delicious traditional Italian meals and their favorite desserts, MUNGA! She always had an open-door policy for family and friends. She was so full of love and joy as she looked around at her family saying, "I started all this." All of them together could hardly fit in one room bursting at the seams with love. Sarah was born in West Aliquippa on April 20, 1929, to the late Ignazzio and Rose (Belcastro) Parise. On her 32nd wedding anniversary, August 24, 1978, she lost the love of her life, her husband, Joseph A. DiVito. Together they had five beautiful children, Loretta (Brad) Baker, Chester (Patricia) DiVito, Richard (Debbie) DiVito, Robert (Susan) DiVito and JoAnn (Jeffrey) Glisan; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving sister, Philomena Scassa. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Parise; stepsisters, Esther Gerace and Connie Spagnoli; and her half-sister, Josephine Rubino. Sarah was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church. Her family was the center of her life and she idolized all of them. Visitation Wednesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com, where prayers will be recited on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hopewell. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association.