Theresa (Barson) Helms Hopewell Township Theresa (Barson) Helms, 90, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born October 9, 1929, in Aliquippa, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Plofchan) Barson, she attended New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Helms in 2010; a son, Frank Helms; a grandson; two brothers, Nicholas Barson, Jr., and Michael "Sonny" Barson; and a sister, Marion Sisson. Surviving are three sons and a daughter-in-law, Robert Helms, Denis Helms, and Edward and Susan Helms; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three sisters, Helen Catus, Delores Andy, and Carol Haney; a special niece, Mary Kay Simpson; and many other loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where a service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Randall Clow officiating. Private entombment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Aliquippa. Theresa was a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.