Michael John Anderson Center Township Michael John Anderson, 58, of Center Township, entered Heaven on Friday, February 21, 2020, after fighting a strong battle with AML and glioblastoma. Raised in Beaver, he was the son of the late Kenneth True Anderson, Jr. and Eve Anderson. Mike was first employed with the airlines which afforded him and his wife, Kimberly the ability to travel extensively. He was currently employed as a customer engineer with National Cash Register. An avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan, he regularly attended the games at PNC Park. Mike held the Pirates' former first baseman, Bobby Robertson in high esteem and was eternally optimistic that the Pirates would one day again play in the World Series. Having a great love of music, Mike was a recording engineer at Jeree Recording Studio for 28 years, a web designer and a radio disc jockey. He leaves his wife of 26 years, Kimberly Couch Anderson; a brother, Kenneth W Anderson; a sister, Edie-Jane Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth True Anderson, Jr., in 2004; his mother, Eve Anderson in 2018; and a sister, Eva M. Anderson in 2003. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt and deepest thanks to the family and friends who assisted in numerous capabilities during Michael's illness. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, in Michael's memory to the Mario Lemieux Center for Blood Cancer - UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Pittsburgh, PA. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.