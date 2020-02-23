David John Troy, Sr. Formerly of Beaver Falls David John Troy, Sr., 56, Santa Clarita, California, formerly of Beaver Falls, died January 11, 2020, at home after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born in October 1963, in Beaver Falls to Carl and Patricia Troy. Dave worked as a Regional Manager for Golden State Overnight for several years. He was a graduate of Blackhawk High School and attended DeVry in Ohio before moving to California and meeting and marrying the love of his life, Judy Rodriguez. They were blessed with 28 faithful and loving years together and raised two beautiful children. Dave is survived by his wife, Judy Troy, Santa Clarita; a son, David John, Jr., San Luis Obispo; a daughter, Sarah Clarissa, Santa Clarita, and his tail wagging constant companion, Oreo. Dave is also survived by his loving parents, Carl and Patricia Troy, Chippewa; four sisters and two brothers, Marianne Knouse (Rick) Chippewa, Patty Selby (Robert), Darlington, Janet Coy (Robert, deceased) Gettysburg, Pa., Kathleen Troy, Norwalk, Calif., Carl Troy, Chippewa and Michael Troy, Telluride, Colo.; his in-laws, Tony and Zenaida Rodriguez, Manila, Philippines; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Mercedita Teng, Haydee Delmacio and Mark Rodriguez and their families; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, with one very special friend and cousin, Johnny Murphy, Azusa, Calif. Dave was loved by many for his loyalty, kindness, and generosity. He will be greatly missed. A memorial Mass and Celebration of Life was held on February 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Santa Clarita, and Blomgren Ranch, Canyon Country, Calif.