Richard C. Smith Economy Borough Richard C. Smith, 67, of Economy Borough, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in UPMC Montefiore Hospital. Born June 29, 1952, in Sewickley, a son of the late Robert C. and Roberta Swain Smith, he was retired from the Steamfitters Local Union #449, and was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Conway. Surviving are his wife, Debbie (D'Atri) Smith; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Rich Smith and Jesse and Crystal Smith, all of Economy Borough; one daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Brian Edwards, Ingram Borough; one granddaughter, Brooke Smith, Economy Borough; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Donna Smith, Alexandria, Va.; Jeff and Jeannie Smith, Economy Borough; Raymond and Pennie Smith, Virginia; and Jonathan and Misty Smith, Baden; one sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Greg Peters, East New Market, Md.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Patrick Smith, and a lifelong friend, R.J. Mlechick. Friends will be received Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. in BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Father Michael Roche officiating. A private interment will take place at Good Samaritan Cemetery.