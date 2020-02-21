Raymond L. Bell Rochester Raymond L. Bell, 94, of Rochester, is now rejoicing in his salvation in the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ as of February 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha E. Bell, and is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Leslie and Nancy Bell; four grandchildren and their spouses, Rachel (Bell) and John A. Sahl, Michael and Diane Bell, Johathan and Melissa Bell and Matthew and Heather Bell; thirteen great grandchildren, Emma, Johnny, Myatt, and Jenny Sahl, Morgan and Jordan Bell, Aiden, Madelyn, Margaret Grace, and Asher Bell and Charlie, Ezekiel and baby girl Bell. Ray is known for his ministry, with the youth at the First Presbyterian Church in Rochester, Pa; for twenty years of pastoring with Village Missions, first in Fernwood, Idaho and later at Highland Community Church in Absecon Highlands, New Jersey. Most recently, he was a member of Estell Manor Church, where he served as an elder. Ray loved his Lord, his wife and family, and enjoyed woodworking, whistling, and working with people. He will be missed, but we are celebrating his new life in eternity. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Village Missions at 696 E. Ellendale Avenue, Dallas, Oregon or Estell Manor Church, 146 Cumberland Avenue, Estell Manor, NJ. Services will be held in New Jersey but plans are pending. Arrangements are entrusted to WIMBERG FUNERAL HOME, Egg Harbor City, N.J. wimbergfuneral home.com.