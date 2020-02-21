James A. Young Chippewa Township James A. Young, 94, of Chippewa Twp., died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Elmcroft of Chippewa. Born July 29, 1925, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late James O. and Elsie (Hineman) Young. James was a World War II Veteran serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Andrew Turnbull as a coxswain. After his military service, James was employed at McQuillin Floor and Wall Covering for 12 years before founding his company, The James A. Young Floor and Wall Covering in 1960. He retired in January 1988, but the business remains within the family today. James was a member of St. Monica's Parish in Chippewa where he was one of the original council members when the board was formed. He was also a member of the American Legion, V.F.W., Am Vets and Turners. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his loving wife, Josephine (Pingatore) Young in 2009; four brothers, David W., Harry G., John and Donald D. Young and two sisters, Elaine Righi and Ruth E. Woelfel. He is survived by his children, Linda (Harry) Davis, James E. (Carla Gianni) Young, William (Debbie) Young and Judy L. (Johnny) Johnson; eight grandchildren, Tim (Jamie) Davis, Eric (Rachel) Davis, Patrick (Jill) Davis, James O. Young, Harrison Young, Addison Young, Cody Young and Nicholas Johnson; ten great-grandchildren, Hayden Davis, Eric Davis, Ava Davis, Grace Davis, Carter Davis, Sylvia Davis, Arianna Davis, Elsie Davis, Isabella Davis and Logan Davis; three sisters, Elsie Patsy, Doris Perry and Vivian Steffler; also numerous nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where prayers will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Monica's Catholic Church, Chippewa. Fr. Bill Schwartz will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Members of the Beaver County Special Unit will meet on Monday at 10:45 a.m. at the cemetery to provide full military honors. If so desired, contributions can be made to Gateway Hospice, 9830 McKnight Rd., Arcadia Court, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or Beaver County Special Unit C/O American Legion Post 580, 600 Pennsylvania Ave., Monaca, PA 15061.