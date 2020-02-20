Riley Young Formerly of Aliquippa Riley Young, 72, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away after an extended illness on February 7, 2020, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was born, July 2, 1947, to the late Coleman and Georgia Mae Young. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in the Vietnam War in which he received The National Defense Service, Vietnam Campaign and Overseas Service Bar Medals. He also retired from the L.A. and Stockton Unified School Districts in the state of California after 25 plus years of service. Cherishing his memory are his two sons, their mother and daughter-in-law, Riley "Brandon" Young of Houston, Texas, Ryan B. (Carletta) Young of Oklahoma City, Okla. and Vivian Young of Stockton, Calif.; one brother and sister-in law, Vernon (Sheryl) Young of Aliquippa; one sister and brother-in-law, Paulette (Gerald) Reed of N. Huntingdon, Pa.; grandson, Riley E. Young; niece, Claresse Reed; devoted aunt, Ruthie McBride of Gardena, Calif.; lifelong friends, Debbie Bolton Smith, Willie Lindsey and Lessie B. Stewart-Guerriri and Tyrone Prevost and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 410 Wykes Street, Aliquippa, PA. A service will be held immediately following, officiated by Rev. Alec Piper, Pastor. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Aliquippa. PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director entrusted with arrangements.