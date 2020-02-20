Patricia M. Ambrose Rochester Patricia M. Ambrose, 84, of Rochester, died Friday, February 14, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Brighton, Twp. Born June 9, 1935, in East Brady, Pa., a daughter of the late Francis and Florence (Bessie) McCloskey. She was an active member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church in Rochester. Patty was a retired employee of the Rochester Area School District, where she worked in the district cafeteria. She also volunteered for many years at Meals on Wheels in Rochester. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence (Sonny) Ambrose in 1998; her son, Dr. Shawn Ambrose in 2017, and three brothers and two sisters. Surviving are four children, Bruce (Dianne) Ambrose, Chippewa Twp., Brian (Blesilda) Ambrose, Rosenberg, Texas, Gregg (Rebecca) Ambrose, Rochester Twp. and Linda (Jeffrey) Haffner, Brighton Twp.; a daughter-in-law, Melinda Ambrose, Fort Wayne, Ind.; fourteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Maryrose Trautman of Las Vegas, Nev. A Memorial Mass will be held, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, 632 Virginia Avenue, Rochester at 10 a.m. followed by a luncheon at the church social hall. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church.