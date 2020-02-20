Inez T. McIntosh Oceanside, California Formerly of Rochester Township Early Sunday morning on February 16, 2020, Inez Taylor McIntosh, 93, departed from this life after an extended illness. Inez, born in Samantha, Alabama, on January 9, 1927, was the seventh of ten children born to Nathan and Frankie Taylor. Inez was educated at the Ebenezer Elementary School in Samantha, the Holly Springs Junior High School and the Tuscaloosa County Training School. At the time of her death, she had been a resident of Oceanside, Calif., since 2003 and was a member of New Venture Christian Fellowship Church. Prior to moving to California, Inez resided in Rochester, Pa., and was a member of Second Baptist Church for over 43 years. At Second Baptist Church she served as a member of the Missionary Society and on the Benevolent and Kitchen Committees. In Oceanside, Calif., she was a member of the Friendly Seniors Club and the New Venture Christian Fellowship Women's Bible Study. Inez was an avid gardener; she loved flowers (especially carnations and yellow mums) and loved family holiday gatherings. Inez was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Richard; daughter, Carolyn Mofu; brothers, Otis, John, Ernest, Orrie, and Frederick Taylor, as well as sisters, Elnoris Crummie, Cleo McGhee and Frankie Thomas. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Constance L. Murchison (Louis) of Oceanside, Calif., Cheryl F. Cowan of Pine Hill, N.J. and Richard McIntosh III (Rose) of Imperial, Pa. Inez will be fondly remembered by her ten grandchildren, Derek Murchison (Mixim) of Chula Vista, Calif.; Sakinah Abdus Salaam of Sicklerville, N.J.; Randall Murchison (Maricel) of Tokyo, Japan; Chanda Mofu (Leslie) of Charlotte, N.C.; Uthman Abdus Salaam of Montclair, N.J.; Kasama Mofu of Harbor City, Calif.; Safyiah Abdus Salaam of Hamilton Township, N.J.; Keisha Allen (Kenya) of Columbia, Md.; Evan McIntosh of Tucson, Ariz.; and Ian McIntosh of Pittsburgh, Pa. In addition, she also leaves 17 great-grandchildren, four sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church, 453 Irvin Avenue, Rochester, PA 15074, with service at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.