Dolores (Furin) Kowalyk Hopewell Township Dolores (Furin) Kowalyk, 89, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born September 15, 1930, in Aliquippa, the daughter of the late John and Mildred (Liptak) Furin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Kowalyk; a son, Stephen Kowalyk; a sister and brother-in-law, Virginia (Clarence) Ohler and a daughter-in-law, Linda Kowalyk. Dolores was a faithful member of St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Aliquippa and St. Helen's Guild. Dolores was a former employee of J&L Steelworks, where she was a pipe inspector. She enjoyed sewing, baking and dancing with her husband, John. Surviving Dolores are her two sons, Michael Kowalyk and Joseph Kowalyk; two grandchildren, Christopher and Lindsay; a great grandson, Brennen Sloan and a brother and sister-in-law, Vincent (Sylvia) Furin. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. A Divine Liturgy Service will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, officiated by Reverend Michael Polosky, Pastor. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter and Paul Church in her memory.