Stephen Anthony Naim Hopewell Township Stephen Anthony Naim, 54, Hopewell Twp. Pa., passed away on December 24, 2019. Born Sewickley, he was the beloved son of the late Paul J. and Mary Ann (Molchan) Naim. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Officer James Naim. After graduating from Hopewell High School in 1984, he studied Computer Sciences at California University of PA and the University of Pittsburgh. Steve enjoyed consulting work for many years. Even though Steve suffered with Leukemia at an early age which attributed to several illnesses during his lifetime, he lived it caring for others. Family and friends were the center of his life. Steve was a kid at heart, he treasured making the children in his life feel loved. He created lasting and loving memories with his nephews and niece, Joshua and Bradley Naim, Devin and Shelby Coladonato. He leaves behind his sister, Theresa Naim; his brother, Paul and his wife, Nancy (Moonert); his brother, Don and wife, Meghan (Reynolds) Naim; nephews; a niece; aunts; uncles and many cousins. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be at the church he grew up in and served as an altar boy, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Hope-well Twp., Pa. on May 23, 2020, at 4 p.m. Interment will be with his parents, whom he cherished, at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp. If you wish to honor Steve's memory, donations on his behalf can be sent to a local charity of your choice.