James J. Mandity Portersville James J. Mandity, 78, of Portersville, passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2020, at his home. He was born December 21, 1941, in Aliquippa and was the son of the late Joe and Rose Mandity. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Ed Blandford and Joe Inman and his special pets, Joey and Lucky. James was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He retired from the Culinary and Bartenders Association of Nevada. James is survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Judith Blandford and Patricia (Jim) Somerville; two nephews, Jim (Diane) Inman and Jim Somerville Jr.; two nieces, Michelle (Brian) Bartacini and Tricia (Maurita Rose) Somerville and two great nieces, Christine and Sara Bartacini. Per James's request all services were private at ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.