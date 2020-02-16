Carmacel 'Carmie' Martucci Felice Brighton Township Carmacel "Carmie" Martucci Felice, 76, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Brighton Township. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carmen and Cecelia Martucci, Beaver, and her husband of many years, Robert Felice, Brighton Township. Surviving are her daughter, Deena Felice, Beaver; brothers, Roger Martucci, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and Carmen Martucci, Vienna, Virginia; many nieces and nephews; her cousin, Eugene Martucci, Rochester, Pa.; her significant other, Edwin Zinkan, Beaver; and her longtime friend, Jeraldine "Jeri" Grant, Ohioville. Carmie was a 1961 graduate from Beaver Area High School and a 1976 graduate from Geneva College, where she received a bachelor of arts in sociology. Her professional life was diverse; she was a substitute teacher within Beaver County's public education system; a part-time instructor of psychology and ballroom dance at Community College of Beaver County; and previous owner of Country Corner, a convenience store in Brighton Township. She completed her career as Director of Childcare Information Services, Beaver Falls. Throughout the years, Carmie was active in many community organizations, including the Advisory Committee for the Beaver County Office on Aging, where she served as president. Visitation will be held at NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, on Tuesday, February 18, from 5:30 p.m. until time of service at 8 p.m. Private interment will take place at the Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. Donations may be made to the Center Civic Women's Club, 522 Frankfort Road, Monaca, PA 15061. The CCWC supports breast cancer survivors.