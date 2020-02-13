Robin L. (Podnar) Bemis Leet Township Robin L. Bemis, 53, of Leet Twp., passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 30, 1966, in Rochester, Pa., to the late Eugene and Norma (Kolb) Podnar. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were a sister, Kathleen Podnar, and four brothers-in-law. She is survived by her loving husband, Frank E. Bemis; two daughters, Tabitha L. Bemis and Amanda (Joshua) Battaglia; and two sisters, Pamela (James) Gregio and Jill Wood. Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday at noon at Conway Alliance Church, 11 Highland Ave., Conway, Pa., with Pastor Rich Grassel officiating. Interment will be private. A detailed obituary can be viewed and online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome. com.