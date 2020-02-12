William S. Spann Monaca William S. Spann, 84, of Monaca, went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday afternoon, February 9, 2020. His passing occurred at his residence. Bill loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Road to Emmaus Baptist Church, Monaca. He leaves his beloved wife of 56 years, Arlene Moffitt Spann; three children, Melanie (Michael) Nail of New Castle, Stephen (Lori) Spann of Center Township and Daniel (Sharon) Spann of Chippewa; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Spann. Friends will be received on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000). His son-in-law, Pastor Michael Nail will officiate assisted by Pastor Kevin Draganac. Private interment will take place on Friday in Grandview Cemetery, Beaver Falls. To share online condolences, get directions or other information, please visit www.simpsonfuneralhome.com.