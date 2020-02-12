Phyllis J. (Guyer) Miller New Brighton Phyllis J. (Guyer) Miller, 92, of New Brighton, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her home. Born January 1, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John and Helen (Rachuba) Guyer. She was retired from the former Mayer China in Beaver Falls. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Catholic High School of Baden and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Phyllis enjoyed word search, painting, reading and loved donating her books when finished with them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Miller, June 17, 1988; one son, Gary Miller; one daughter, Jacquline Miller; and one granddaughter, Tamara Brooks. Surviving are her children, Pamela (Michael) Brooks, Ohioville; Cheryl Miller, Sandra McDanel, Janet Miller, and Joseph Miller Jr., all of New Brighton; Anna (Stephen) Brooks, Industry; and Jonathan Miller, New Brighton; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one sister, Bernadette Shuflay, New Brighton; and one brother, John Guyer Jr., Riverside, Calif. Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. until time of Blessing service at 7 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com. Inurnment will take place in Beaver Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family wish memorials be made to the funeral home.