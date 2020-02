Mary Elizabeth 'Liz' Wahl Hopewell Township Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Wahl, 101, of Hopewell Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020. Family and friends are welcome to attend a service at Woodlawn Cemetery on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Arrangements are with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.