Thomas G Sargeson, Sr. Monaca Thomas G. Sargeson, Sr. of Monaca, passed away Saturday evening, February 8, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He recently celebrated his 89th birthday a few days earlier on February 2nd. Raised in Aliquippa, he was the son of the late Duncan and Cora Sargeson. A gifted athlete, Tom was a member of the Aliquippa High School Track and Field team which won the 1946 PIAA Cross Country Team championship. In 1948, Tom ran in the PIAA Cross Country finals, winning the first place title which he held until the early 1990's. He was inducted into the Aliquippa Sports Hall of Fame two times, once in 1975, for his individual accomplishments in Track and Field and again in 1977, as a member of the Aliquippa High School PIAA Championship Track and Field Team of 1946. Tom was also an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. Both fast and light on his feet, Tom was an excellent dancer. It was on the dance floor where he met his sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Margie Ursida Sargeson. While vacationing in Florida, the couple won the first place award for a jitterbug dance contest. Tom was a U. S. Korean War Veteran having served in the U. S. Air Force. He currently held a life membership at the Monaca American Legion Post #580 and was a member of the former Monaca VFW Post. He was a 60-year member of the Monaca United Methodist Church and a church usher. He was a retired millwright of the former J & L Steel's Aliquippa Works and a USWA member. He enjoyed camping near DuBois, Pennsylvania and walked regularly for the past 30 years at the Beaver Valley Mall. Tom cared for multiple members of his family, including his beloved wife, Margie. They had five children, the late Mary-Kay Sargeson Broglie and her husband, Louis; Thomas Sargeson, Jr., Susan Sargeson, Margie Sargeson-Richards and her husband, Larry and Joe Sargeson and his wife, Gloria; seven grandchildren, Christina, Anthony 'Buddy', Kayla, Hannah, Mariko, John and Nicholas and four great-grandchildren, Dane, Sophia, Bella and Cheyenne. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary-Kay Sargeson Broglie and three siblings, Albert and Jack Sargeson and Elizabeth Johnston. Friends will be received on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), where services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. with his pastor, the Reverend Nancy Shute, officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery with full military honors at 1:50 p.m. provided by the Beaver County Special Unit. To share online condolences, get directions or other information, please visit www.simpsonfuneralhome.com.